

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC), a provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions, announced Monday that Jonathan Chou has stepped down as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer effective immediately.



The Board of Directors has named Lester Wong, Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel & Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, as interim Chief Financial Officer.



The Company will conduct a search for a permanent successor among external and internal candidates.



Chou has stepped down to spend more time with his family and to pursue other interests, but will remain with the Company until February 28, 2018 to ensure an orderly transition, the company noted.



Wong, 51, has been Kulicke & Soffa's General Counsel since 2011. His career includes roles as General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel of several Asia based US listed companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX