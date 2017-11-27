Codic International (« CODIC ») reports to have completed its third successful bond placement since 2013, involving this time the issue of a global amount of EUR 35 million.

On 23 November 2017, CODIC (Paris:CODAA) successfully closed its third private placement to institutional and private investors for a total amount of 35 million EUR. The bonds, bearing fixed interest at 4.25% per annum with a term of 5 years, will be redeemable at par at the end of the period (December 1, 2022). The settlement and delivery of the bonds will occur on December 1, 2017.

The Lead Managers for this transaction are BNP Paribas Fortis and Belfius Bank.

This transaction allows CODIC to strengthen its financial capabilities with a view to develop its portfolio of real estate projects and to anticipate the refinancing of its first bond placement, which will mature on December 17, 2018. Moreover, this issue enables CODIC to diversify its funding sources and to increase the average maturity of its debt.

As of today, CODIC boasts a pipeline of 14 projects covering a lettable area of around 313,000sq.m.

About CODIC

CODIC has been operating as a real estate developer since 1970. The Group focuses its developments on office, retail and residential projects on a European level. When implementing each of its projects, CODIC pays particular attention to the excellence of location, the quality of programming, a clear architectural identity, the use of high technology and its own commitment to sustainable development. CODIC applies its expertise in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary and Romania. The Group has developed almost 1.2 million square meters over the last fifteen years.

