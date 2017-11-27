Cosmetic Pigments Market Worth 790.0 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Cosmetic Pigments Marketby Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special Effect, Surface Treated, Nano), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 550.3 Million in 2017 to USD 790.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cosmetic pigments in cosmetic and personal care applications, and rising income and improving the lifestyle of people in emerging economies. New product launches and agreements & joint ventures undertaken by the players operating in the market are also fueling the market growth.

Organic pigments was the largest elemental composition segment of the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2016.

Organic pigments are made of carbon and other molecules. Organic pigments in cosmetics and personal care applications are cosmetic colors categorized as toners, lakes colors, and true pigments. Organic pigments used in cosmetic products are certified and of high quality. These organic pigment colors are brighter than inorganic pigments and find usage in cosmetic applications such as lip products, facial makeups, and nail polishes. Based on elemental composition, the organic pigments segment is expected to lead the Cosmetic Pigments Market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cosmetic pigments such as lakes and toners in facial makeup and lip products is expected to propel the growth of organic pigments in cosmetic products.

Facial makeup application segment is expected to lead the Cosmetic Pigments Market during the forecast period.

Facial makeup is one of the largest applications of cosmetic pigments in the cosmetic & personal care industry. Facial makeup consists of products such as foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams & powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders, which are used to enhance facial features. The facial makeup segment accounted for a major share of the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2016. Cosmetic pigments are used in facial makeup applications where titanium dioxide is used to add bright colors in cosmetic products such as foundations, blushers, and powders.

Europe was the largest market for cosmetic pigments in 2016.

Europe is a world leader in the cosmetics industry and a dominant cosmetics exporter. Europe accounted for the largest share of the Cosmetic Pigments Market globally. The cosmetics & personal care industry is making a significant social and economic contribution to national economies across the region. The market for cosmetic pigments in Europe is growing due to the increasing demand for these pigments in various applications, including nail products, lip products, eye makeup, facial makeup, hair color products, special effect & special purpose products, and others. The facial makeup application segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2016. This segment is driven by the demand for basic makeup products such as foundations and face powders. The cosmetic industry is significantly contributing to the growth of Cosmetic Pigments Market.

Major players such as Sun Chemical (US), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (France), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Merck Performance Materials (US), and BASF (Germany) have adopted various developmental strategies such as expansions, agreements & collaborations, and new product launches to grow in the Cosmetic Pigments Market.

