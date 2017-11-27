Global Fragrance Packaging Market: E-commerce Boosts Demand for Better Packaging - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research states that theglobal fragrance packaging marketis likely to witness moderate competition as players are investing in innovative methods. Key players such as Gerresheimer AG, Saverglass sas, Verescence France SASU, and Swallowfield Plc are expected to focus on designing innovative packaging solutions to appeal to a larger crowd. Vendors are expected to look at materials that are long-lasting to making the packaging durable. Furthermore, the wave of developing environmental-friendly packaging materials to add a green touch to the product is also expected to be a key strategy of the global players. Several companies are also venturing into emerging economies to grab wider consumer base in order to expand their businesses.

According to the research report, the global fragrance packaging market is estimated to be worth US$2,119.9 mn by the end of 2015 from US$2,031.9 mn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.0%. Out of the various materials used for packaging perfumes, metals are expected to dominate the global market as they offer the best durability. Metals held a share of 40% in the overall market in 2016, a trend that is anticipated to remain persistent throughout the forecast period. In terms of regions, Europe is projected to dominate the global market as it slated to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34931

Demand for Luxury Goods Bodes Well for Global Fragrance Packaging Market

The research report observes that the growing e-commerce business and the e-retailing industry have collectively augmented the growth of the global fragrance packaging market. The rapid penetration of the internet in the remotest corners of the world has allowed several consumers to shop from the convenience of their homes and various other locations. This fast-growing trend has allowed consumers a quick access to various international brands thereby boosting the sales of perfumes across borders in carefully packaged boxes. The research report also states the increasing awareness about personal grooming, appearance, and increasing interest in cosmetics and beauty products has also led to a demand for better fragrance packaging solutions.

The soaring demand for luxury goods fueled by rising disposable incomes has also coaxed the industry to design stylish packaging solutions that make a mark in the consumer's mind. Growing importance to advertising has also encouraged fragrance companies to focus on their packaging as the way their products are eventually marketed speaks volumes about it. Analysts anticipate that consideration of perfumes as valuable gifts, the notion of luxury associated with them, and their long-lasting nature are also some of the key growth drivers for the fragrance packaging market.

Request a Report Customization athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34931

Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices to Challenge Market Growth

On the other hand, the increasing demand for environment-friendly packaging solutions is likely to hamper the market's growth. Growing awareness about the hazardous impact of plastic, glass, and metal on the environment is dissuading several buyers. Owing to this reason, consumers are making a conscious move toward traditional perfumes. Furthermore, the consistent fluctuation of raw material prices is also expected to challenge market growth in the near future.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Fragrance Packaging Market (Material - Glass, Metal, Plastic (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polystyrene), and Paper Board; Packaging Type - Primary Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Tubes and Roll-ons, and Stick Packs) and Secondary Packaging (Folding Boxes, Hinged Boxes, and Two Piece Boxes); Capacity - Less than 100 ml, 100-250 ml, 250-500 ml, and Above 500 ml; End Use - Perfumes (Eau de Parfum, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne; and Eau Fraiche), and Deodorants) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025".

The global fragrance packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Glass

Metal

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS)

Paper board

By Packaging Type

Primary Packaging: Bottles Cans Tubes & Roll-ons Stick packs

Secondary Packaging: Folding boxes Hinged boxes Two piece boxes



By Capacity

Less than 100 ml

100 to 250 ml

250 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

By End Use

Perfumes Eau de parfum (EDP) Eau de toilette (EDT) Eau de cologne (EDC) Eau fraiche

Deodorants

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middles East and Africa (MEA)

(MEA) Asia Pacific (APAC)

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Effervescent Packaging Market :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/effervescent-packaging-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/effervescent-packaging-market.html High Barrier Packaging Films Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-barrier-packaging-films-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact



Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/