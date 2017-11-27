GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital (OTCQB: GHHC) is Exploring the Use of Blockchain Technology for the Next Generation of Credit Card Payments

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, today announced that its online payment service subsidiary, ClickDirectPay (clickdirectpay.com), has been actively exploring the concept of utilizing blockchain capabilities as part of its core offering, providing a financial platform that is universally accessible, regardless of country or currency.

As the popularity and growing demand for cryptocurrency increases, organizations offering payments and acquiring solutions will also gradually produce alternative solutions and approaches.

Mr. Wolfgang Ruecker, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "ClickDirectPay is looking to extend its reach of serviceability on a global scale. Currently, ClickDirectPay is only available in a few countries in Europe and merchants are required to have a European Bank account to accept and receive ClickDirectPay payments, based on the fact that clients wire funds to the corporate bank account of the merchant. Over the last several months, our core CDP team has been seeking a unified solution capable of streamlining payments with access to online merchants and clients worldwide. In order to reach this in the shortest amount of time and provide the borderless service payment providers should offer, we are actively exploring the concepts of blockchain and cryptocurrency to propel this goal."

A surge in the digital coin's value saw the total market value of all cryptocurrencies top $190 billion for the first time Thursday. The market cap of bitcoin alone is currently more than $109 billion, according to a recent article published by CNBC. "If you look into Bitcoin a few years ago, everybody was skeptical. Today, a single Bitcoin trades somewhere just above $8,000 USD. More and more cryptocurrencies are available to the market with huge liquidity when it comes to exchange," says Ruecker.

The growing niche market of accepting alternative payments means the next generation of online payment behavior has already started, especially in the high risk payment processing industry. With products and services being delivered to customers globally, payment methods has always been an obstacle in the process. Cryptocurrencies allow anyone, anywhere to pay, creating new opportunities in markets which otherwise may have been restricted. ClickDirectPay shall become a one shop solution for online merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrencies in real time, hassle free (A user who purchased Bitcoin could spend it today on purchases and services, but only where merchants accept Bitcoin).

"We truly believe that this solution could generate significant revenue for GHHC in the next few years as this market begins to mature out of its infancy stage," says Ruecker.

As more businesses operate online and service multiple countries around the world, the idea of integrating with multiple solutions and frameworks can be daunting. The goal of CDP has always been to create a seamless, easy and quick on-boarding of payment solutions for global online merchants no matter where they are located in the world, or what currencies they deal with. Cryptocurrencies will accelerate this process.

About GH Capital:



GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a FinTech holding company and offers a going public process advisory. The Company has developed an online payment option called "ClickDirectPay" to process online wire transfer transactions for diversified online merchants with a target market in Europe.

For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com and https://www.clickdirectpay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form S-1 filed on June 2, 2016, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

