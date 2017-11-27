

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd. (YGE), known as 'Yingli Solar', announced Monday that it has completed the restructure of sales network in Europe and relocated its European headquarters in Madrid, Spain.



The solar panel manufacturer stated that the purpose of the restructure is to centralize all operations of Europe, through a full integrated operations and strategic business activities on a pan-European level, across core key markets.



Fernando Calisalvo has been appointed as Managing Director of Yingli Green Energy Europe S.L.U. or Yingli Europe.



Liansheng Miao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yingli said, 'The restructure of Yingli Europe will leave us a more centralized sales network in Europe. It will improve our operational efficiency and cost effectiveness in Europe. We believe that, as a veteran in Yingli and PV industry, Mr. Fernando can help us to better serve customers in Europe and other overseas markets due to his proven track record and achievements.'



