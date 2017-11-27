UnipolRe Goes Live With NIIT Technologies' Navigator Portal Solution

LONDON, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, announced that the reinsurance company UnipolRe has gone live with a new IT system driven by the underwriting platform Navigator.

The Navigator portal solution delivers full pre-bind workflows with submission and quote administration capabilities across the company. It provides an enhanced customer experience processing new business transactions in real time and allowing comprehensive tracking and reporting. The Navigator system, which is part of NIIT Technologies' insurance product portfolio, allows UnipolRe to simplify its pre-bind business processes and automatically integrate with its back office post-bind system.

"We chose NIIT Technologies because they demonstrated a clear understanding of our reinsurance business and understood the way we work," said Manuela Mangiagalli, Chief Operations Officer of UnipolRe. "NIIT Technologies built a proof of concept and delivered the implementation smoothly, on time and on-budget which is commendable."

"We are delighted that UnipolRe chose NIIT Technologies as its strategic IT partner for this project," said Adrian Morgan, Executive Vice President and Head of NIIT Insurance Technologies Ltd. "Our strong collaboration with the customer ensured the smooth and timely delivery of the project. We look forward to a continued relationship with UnipolRe as we expand the Navigator portal capabilities in the next phase of the project."

Phase one of the project is now completed and the next phase of implementation will be focused on exposure management.

About UnipolRe

UnipolRe was established in December 2014 as a professional reinsurer. Its headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. As a subsidiary of UnipolSai Assicurazioni, one of Europe's largest non-life insurers, UnipolRe provides reinsurance coverage to small to medium-sized insurance companies based in Europe. Committed to a client-focused global service approach, UnipolRe offers cost-effective, efficient reinsurance structuring proposals on a multiclass, overall participation basis including proportional and non-proportional business for the following classes of business: Motor and General Liability, Property, Personal Accident, Theft and Life.

About NIIT Technologies Ltd

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization servicing customers across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Differentiated on the strength of its industry expertise, it offers a range of technology and business services. In the UK, the company engages with the Lloyds and London Market through its highly specialised subsidiary NIIT Insurance Technologies Ltd offering insurance software solutions around its industry-leading platforms. Focused on Digital Services, the Company is helping businesses design agile, scalable and digital operating models. For further information, please visit:www.niit-tech.com.

