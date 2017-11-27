The "An End User Perspective on Navigating Digital Transformation, Europe, 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward information technology (IT) in Europe, specifically: Enterprise Mobility Management, eCommerce/mCommerce, Unified Communications Collaboration (UCC), Infrastructure and Data Centers, Big Data and Analytics' Omnichannel Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Enterprise Content and Business Processes Management, Fintech, and API/CPaaS (Application Programming Interface/Communications Platforms as a Service) Strategy.

This report aims to:

Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation including newer solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and mCommerce

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methods

2. Summary of Key Findings

3. Perceptions of IT Solutions-Challenges, Investment Drivers, IT's Impact on Revenues and Cost Reduction Efforts, and Security Concerns

4. Digital Transformation-Technology Trends

5. Digital Transformation-Readiness Critical Investments

6. Digital Transformation-IT Budgets and Plans for Investments

7. Digital Transformation-Strategic Imperatives

8. The Last Word

