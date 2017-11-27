Interserve and Harvey Nash Shortlisted for Two Prestigious Culture Change Awards

LONDON, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, and Harvey Nash's Leadership Consulting practice have been shortlisted for two prestigious awards at the Business Culture Awards 2017.

Shortlisted in both the 'Large Business' and 'Consultancy' categories, the announcement recognises their innovative work together in changing the way Interserve's Support Services division select and onboard their senior leadership population. Previous winners in this category include Aviva, Virgin Media and Lindt & Sprüngli.

Harvey Nash Leadership Consulting and Interserve have been in a strategic partnership for three years and in that time have transformed the leadership within Interserve's Support Services division, to the point where they are able to identify leaders that have the motivations, behaviours and values to further reinforce and underpin their culture of excellence in customer service. The new selection process has now become 'business as usual' across a division of tens of thousands of people. This was achieved via a combination of activities including structured workshops, selection process redesign and a candid working relationship between Interserve and Harvey Nash, where challenges and needs for improvement were met head-on. Together they made incremental and sustained changes to how their leaders are hired and collaborated effectively to actively engage the wider organisation into how the benefits of using objective criteria to evaluate leaders and alleviate unconscious bias will empower them to make evidence based decisions for key hires.

Rachael Hanley-Browne, Head of Leadership Consulting, said:

"To be shortlisted for these two awards recognises that our partnership with Interserve has demonstrated that a strong working relationship and the co-creation of a new process between client and supplier can lead to extraordinary results and the Interserve Leadership team are in a stronger position because of this."

John Lambert, Human Resources Director at Interserve, said:

"Our partnership with Harvey Nash Plc has added real value in helping us to ensure our leaders have the necessary leadership behaviours and ability to deliver our strategic outcomes. Being shortlisted for these awards is a real appreciation of the effort put in by both parties."

The winners will be announced at an awards evening on Wednesday 29th November at the Royal Garden Hotel, in London.

