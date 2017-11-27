To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 27 November 2017





Company announcement number 94/2017 - 27 November 2017



Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO's) in series 12G



Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO's) in series 12G for the refinancing of RD Euribor3 as of 1 January 2018.



The result of the auction is set out in the appendix to this announcement.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



