CLOUDIWAY: At Cloudiway partners are welcome! Let's team up for more efficiency

After launching a welcome offer for new partners, Cloudiway is now strengthening its partner-centric position with sales and marketing commitments. The goal is clear: to build long-term business relationships with upcoming partners and to offer more resources for better collaboration.
Why should I partner with Cloudiway?
In a fast-growing market, Cloudiway has already joined many alliances in Europe and internationally with IT integrators and digital services companies looking for a complete cloud migration solution to respond effectively to their customers. Cloudiway partner program has been created in order to deliver a complete collaboration in sales, marketing, pre-sales and technical support.
Here's where it gets good:
Melanie Douglas, Partner Manager at Cloudiway says, "Offering a complete suite of powerful solutions is good but not enough. We want to help our partners to increase their know-how about migration and carry out more opportunities. Cloudiway migration platform allows partners to manage each migration project with ease in just a few clicks. A perfect match for IT professionals who want to enter a market segment that promises double-digit growth in the next five years".
Don't miss out:
Here is a reminder of what you get with the Cloudiway partner program: cost-efficient pricing, direct point of contact, specialized training, access to a network of opportunities, marketing cooperation for lead generation, communication actions, help from technical consultants and support by phone.
