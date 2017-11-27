CLOUDIWAY: At Cloudiway partners are welcome! Let's team up for more efficiency

After launching a welcome offer for new partners, Cloudiway is now strengthening its partner-centric position with sales and marketing commitments. The goal is clear: to build long-term business relationships with upcoming partners and to offer more resources for better collaboration.

Why should I partner with Cloudiway?

In a fast-growing market, Cloudiway has already joined many alliances in Europe and internationally with IT integrators and digital services companies looking for a complete cloud migration solution to respond effectively to their customers. Cloudiway partner program has been created in order to deliver a complete collaboration in sales, marketing, pre-sales and technical support.

Here's where it gets good:

Melanie Douglas, Partner Manager at Cloudiway says, "Offering a complete suite of powerful solutions is good but not enough. We want to help our partners to increase their know-how about migration and carry out more opportunities. Cloudiway migration platform allows partners to manage each migration project with ease in just a few clicks. A perfect match for IT professionals who want to enter a market segment that promises double-digit growth in the next five years".

Don't miss out:

Here is a reminder of what you get with the Cloudiway partner program: cost-efficient pricing, direct point of contact, specialized training, access to a network of opportunities, marketing cooperation for lead generation, communication actions, help from technical consultants and support by phone.

contact us (http://llink.to/?u=https://cloudiway.com/contact&e=ad25d0f7dfff4613b0a35a9465b8634a)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CLOUDIWAY via Globenewswire

