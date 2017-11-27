

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The strong holiday shopping season and unusually higher online spending on Cyber Monday will be adding cheers to the market. Initial trading on U.S. Futures Index is pointing to a higher opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed broadly down, while European shares are trading in a positive territory.



The New Home Sales will be the major focus of the day.



As of 8 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 51 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 11 points. U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on the Black friday in an abbreviated trading. Dow inched up 31.81 points or 0.1 percent to 23,557.99, the Nasdaq climbed 21.80 points or 0.3 percent to 6,889.16 and the S&P 500 rose 5.34 points or 0.2 percent to 2,602.42.



On the economic front, the New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 620K, down from 667K in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 24.5, down from 27.6 in October.



Two year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am, while five-year Note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to participate in moderated Q&A at Winona State University's Town Hall in Winona, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 6.30 am ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak about the 'US Economy: 10 Years after the Crisis' at the 'Moderated Conversation with New York Fed President William Dudley' event held by the University of California - Berkeley, in New York, with audience Q&A 7 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Ltd. (YGE) said that it completed the restructuring of sales network in Europe and relocated its European headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Further, the company appointed Fernando Calisalvo as Managing Director of Yingli Green Energy Europe S.L.U. or Yingli Europe.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Chou has stepped down, effective immediately. The Board of Directors has named Lester Wong as interim CFO.



Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Monday. Chinese stocks fell sharply on concerns over rising borrowing costs. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 31.59 points or 0.94 percent to 3,322.23 amid bond market jitters while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.60 percent at 29,686 in late trade.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower. The Nikkei average slid 54.86 points or 0.24 percent to 22,495.99 while the broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent lower at 1,776.73.



Australian shares closed marginally higher and the Aussie dollar slid after China, Australia's largest trading partner, cut import tariffs on 187 consumer goods. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 6.20 points or 0.10 percent to 5,988.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 7.30 points or 0.12 percent at 6,070.40.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 11.56 points or 0.21 percent. The German DAX is gaining 39.79 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 26.72 points or 0.36 percent. The Swiss Market Index is rising 26.41 points or 0.36 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.39 percent.



