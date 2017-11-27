sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2017 | 12:57
PR Newswire

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 27

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, The Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that Anthony J Townsend will be retiring as Chairman of the Board and as a director of the company on 31st December 2017.

Anthony has been a director since 1999 and Chairman of the Board since 2004 and we thank him for the outstanding service he has given to the company for so many years.

David Seligman, an existing director, will succeed him as Chairman of the Board immediately following his retirement.

END


