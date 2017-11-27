SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 --



WHO:

Talent Sonar, a comprehensive talent acquisition platform that raises the bar on recruitment and selection, eliminating unconscious bias, expanding the talent pool and ensuring the highest quality, best fit candidate for your organization

WHAT:

Will exhibit its state-of-the-art talent acquisition solution and present during the "Ideas & Innovators" session at the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

"Ideas & Innovators" is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Visit Talent Sonar in Startup Pavilion Booth No. 417.

DETAILS:

Hiring the right candidate for the right job is no easy task. To tackle the challenge of hiring for both skill and culture fit, companies need a solution that works to optimize results, rather than force outcomes.

During Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017, Talent Sonar will showcase the company's state-of-the-art talent acquisition tool that actualizes five best practices, leveraging predictive analytics across the entire hiring process. In addition, Janine Woodworth, senior director, Professional Services for Talent Sonar, will present on solving for unconscious bias during the conference's "Ideas and Innovators" session. Conference attendees interested in learning more about Talent Sonar and how it helps maximize candidate choice and impact for each job are encouraged to attend Woodworth's session and visit the company in Booth No. 417.

For registration and more information about Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017, visit http://www.recruitandtalenttech.com.

ABOUT TALENT SONAR

Talent Sonar is a comprehensive platform that raises the bar on recruitment and selection, structures the entire hiring process and delivers higher quality candidates to an organization. Talent Sonar operationalizes data and research, empowering companies across sectors to implement data-driven talent acquisition practices in every hiring decision. Its easy-to-use cloud interface focuses on five research-based essential hiring practices to perfect a company's hiring process, guiding users to make data-driven decisions that achieve great results every time you hire.

Companies that use Talent Sonar attract 30 percent more qualified candidates with improved job descriptions, see 40 percent more underrepresented minorities make it to the interview phase, and select hires with structured interviews that result in two times better candidate fit and greater than 90 percent confidence level in hiring decision makers. Find out more at talentsonar.com and @TalentSonar.