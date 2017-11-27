SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Owen Sagness as general manager. In this capacity, Sagness will head the strategic direction and growth plans for Achievers, a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

Sagness joins Achievers from AppNexus, where he was based in London as vice president, Northern Europe and CEEMEA. Before that, he held progressively expanded roles at Microsoft for more than 20 years, from product manager, to vice president of Enterprise Sales, and culminating as general manager, Advertising and Online, UK. His considerable experience spans both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels, and includes enterprise sales, operations, marketing and business development. Earlier in his career, he was a software engineer at Nortel and a senior consultant at Hewlett-Packard. He holds a degree in math and computer science from the University of Waterloo.

Senior Vice President at Blackhawk Network, Greg Brown, commented, "Owen is a seasoned general manager who has led in both scale-up and large tech companies. He's a thoughtful, engaging leader who has built successful teams generating and supporting significant growth goals. We're looking forward to his contributions as Achievers expands its global presence, especially with the launch of our new Listen offering."

Sagness said, "With the recent release of Achievers Listen, it's an exciting time to join the company. We have great products that deliver something that every organization needs: higher levels of employee engagement and productivity. Achievers' commitment to making this happen is affirmed throughout its own culture and is responsible for the incredibly positive feedback from our customers. We have considerable opportunities ahead and I'm eager to get started."

Sagness is based in Achievers' Toronto office. The company's other locations include San Francisco, London and Australia.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Visit us at www.achievers.com and https://blog.achievers.com/. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAWK) is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and incentive programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites giftcards.com, giftcardmall.com, cardpool.com, giftcardlab.com and omnicard.com.

