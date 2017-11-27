Crossmatch Integrates BehavioSec Behavioral Biometrics into DigitalPersona Enterprise Authentication Solution

Partnership adds behavioral authentication to already robust set of factors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crossmatch a globally-recognized leader in biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions, today announced its partnership with BehavioSec, a leading provider of behavioral biometric solutions, to incorporate keyboard-capture as an authentication factor into the company's enterprise security application.

Crossmatch's composite authentication solution, known as DigitalPersona already provides a robust set of authentication factors that can be customized based on each organization's preference, including one-time password, PIN, contact or contactless cards and fingerprint. The integration of BehavioSense, the keyboard behavioral capture product in the latest release of DigitalPersona 2.3, now provides an even greater level of security sophistication without adding additional user burden.

"We selected BehavioSec's platform because they are singularly focused on behavioral biometrics and have well-established and proven technology that already serves more than 35 million end users," noted Jeff Carpenter, director of identity and access management at Crossmatch. "The addition of their technology to DigitalPersona's composite authentication mix offers great added value to customers who continue to look for ways to mitigate their exposure to cybersecurity breach."

Behavioral biometrics offers highly accurate authentication options based on a user's consistent behaviors that are compiled and analyzed over time by the software. By capturing a profile of a user's typical keystroke/typing behavior - including press, flight and sequence parameters, a user can be authenticated on top of other factors to further minimize fraud risk.

Passive behavioral biometric factors such as keystroke rhythm provides unique end user intelligence to boost security posture without affecting user experience.

"Crossmatch DigitalPersona is a long-standing, reputable market leader in authentication technology," added Neil Costigan, CEO of BehavioSec. "With this partnership, Crossmatch expands the flexibility of its platform and BehavioSec expands the reach and pervasiveness of its behavioral analytics engine into a new commercial market."

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch(crossmatch.com) solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our solutions support the financial, retail/hospitality, healthcare, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability.

About BehavioSec

BehavioSec (behaviosec.com) verifies and confirms a user's identity by monitoring how they naturally interact with their device through behavioral biometrics. Serving customers in the American, Asian and European markets, BehavioSec has helped secure billions of transactions using its transparent approach to identity verification - all without impacting the user experience.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608819/Crossmatch_DigitalPersona.jpg

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/608884/Crossmatch___Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossmatch-integrates-behaviosec-behavioral-biometrics-into-digitalpersona-enterprise-authentication-solution-300560752.html