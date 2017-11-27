Automotive Analytics Market to Reach 3.81 billion USD by 2023 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India and WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Report "Automotive Data Analytics Market - By End User (OEM, After-Market & Insurance); By Type (Software, Services); By Analytics Type; By Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premise); By Application (Sales & Marketing, Customer Behaviour & Management & Others) & By Geography - Forecast (2017-2023)" Published by IndustryARC, the market to reach $3.81 Billion by 2023.

Need to optimize operational costs coupled with the rising demand for the development of sustainable automotive technologies and components owing the stringent regulations towards safety has been fueling the adoption of analytics in automotive industry; automotive analytics market is estimated to reach $3.81 Billion by 2023.

According to a recent study from IndustryARC, automotive analytics market is forecast to reach $3.81 billion by 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.4%. The growth in the market is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of analytics by automotive OEMs for the developing advanced technologies and integrating with connected and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, after-market companies are being increasingly relying on analytics for the sales & marketing and customer management applications to enhance customer experience and management purposes and to reach out to their targeted audience to sustain in competitive environment.

Automotive analytics market is majorly dominated by the software segment and it is estimated to account for a share of approximately 65% in 2016. Further, services segment are set to witness a rapid growth of 19.3% during 2017-2027 with consulting services being the major revenue generating segment as a part of services owing to the increasing number of companies offering these sorts of services including integration and managed services.

The Americas is the largest market of automotive analytics globally with a revenue share of around 40% in 2016 owing to the presence of wide range of analytics companies and automotive companies from this region adopted analytics for the development of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies and to enhance operational efficiencies and to optimize operational costs. Moreover, continual innovation in products as per the customer requirements have been boosting the penetration of analytics in OEMs and after-market companies across the globe. In the Americas region, U.S. is projected to dominate the market and is projected to witness the highest growth of CAGR 16.7% during 2017-2023 owing to the increasing adoption of analytics for the sales & marketing applications along with the customer management purposes.

The Major Players in this Market Include

SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft, Inc. (U.S.)

The analytics providers specific to automotive industry have utilized partnerships, acquisitions and collaborations as the key strategies to enhance core competencies through additions to product portfolio as well as leveraging capabilities of acquired companies to gain a foothold in the emerging markets.

Automotive analytics market study across diverse applications, software and services types along with end users are incorporated in the Report:

End Users OEMs After-Market Insurance

By Type Software Services Consulting System Integration Managed

Analytics Type Descriptive Analytics Predictive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics

By Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premise

By Application Sales & Marketing Analytics Customer Behaviour & Management Diagnostics & Maintenance Operational Analytics



The overall market is also presented from the perspective of different geographic regions and the key countries for this industry. Competitive landscape for each of the system types is highlighted and market players are profiled.

