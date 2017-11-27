CLX Communications Announce Retirement of the Mblox Enterprise A2P Messaging Brand

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mblox and CardBoardFish messaging brands to be absorbed into parent brand CLX Communications

Leading cloud-based communications provider, CLX Communications AB (XSTO:CLX), today announced plans to retire the A2P enterprise messaging brand Mblox, early next month.

Founded in 2000, Mblox was an early pioneer in introducing A2P SMS to businesses around the globe. Mblox has long been one of the world's leading mobile messaging companies and one of the most recognized brands in the mobile messaging industry.

The decision comes almost two years after CLX acquired Mblox for $117m, and suggests the conclusion of the integration project between the companies. This has involved combining systems, processes and people from both Mblox, and messaging provider CardBoardFish (which Mblox acquired in 2014), within the existing CLX business.

From 5th December 2017, the Mblox and CardBoardFish websites will be taken offline and redirected to the CLX website, while the respective customer portals will be migrated over to the CLX customer portal.

Robert Gerstmann, Co-founder and Director, CLX, said: "We're incredibly proud of the success and heritage of Mblox; one of the foremost brands in mobile messaging that myself, and many of my colleagues here at CLX, had a direct hand in creating.

"However, our mission at CLX is simple - to be the leading cloud communications company, to achieve this goal it was always our intention to integrate the companies and gain strength from having one unified brand offering under the CLX name."

