Industrial Alcohol Market Worth $223.63 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalindustrial alcohol marketis expected to reach USD 223.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Regulatory changes by distinct governments globally, mandating the use of ethanol in gasoline blend as an alternative fuel accompanied by rising demand for ethanol as octane level enhancer is driving the industrial alcohol market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



In terms of revenue, ethanol was estimated as the largest product in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue at a growth rate of 9.5% over the forecast period. Increasing need for fuel grade ethanol is driving its growth. On account of rising global greenhouse gas emissions, the requirement for an alternative to fossil fuels in transportation is gaining importance. Owing to its lower emission properties, ethanol among the other biofuels is largely preferred as a clean fuel in transportation. Besides fuel grade, ethanol is also available in food grade variant and is used in many industrial, pharmaceutical and food & beverage applications.

Industrial alcohol can be derived from various sources such as corn, sugarcane molasses, fossil fuels, and from grains. U.S. and Brazil dominated the ethyl alcohol market in terms of both volume and value. Corn is the largest source of ethanol in U.S. whereas sugarcane is the largest source in Brazil.

Methanol, which is largely derived form syn-gas, is used in the chemical industry as an anti-freeze, intermediate, denaturant for ethanol, fuel, and solvent for the production of various chemicals. Besides ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol, others such as isopropyl alcohol and isobutyl alcohol, are witnessing increased applications in various end use industries.

However, the prices of industrial alcohols are fluctuating owing to the production disequilibrium in the raw materials such as sugar, natural gas and crop based starches such as corn and bagasse

Browse full research report with TOC on "Industrial Alcohol Market Analysis, By Product (Ethyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol), By Source, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-alcohol-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of value, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025 as large number of automobile manufacturers are manufacturing flexible vehicles that can adopt to gasoline and ethanol blended fuel.

is expected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of value, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025 as large number of automobile manufacturers are manufacturing flexible vehicles that can adopt to gasoline and ethanol blended fuel. Ethanol emerged as the largest product, in terms of revenue, in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at USD 99.04 billion by 2025. In terms of revenue, industrial alcohol applications in personal care and as fuel is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

by 2025. In terms of revenue, industrial alcohol applications in personal care and as fuel is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Methanol was estimated as the largest industrial alcohol consumed in China due to its broad applications in industrial, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Owing to the growing chemical industries in Asia Pacific region, the demand for methanol is expected to propel over the forecast period.

due to its broad applications in industrial, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Owing to the growing chemical industries in region, the demand for methanol is expected to propel over the forecast period. The U.S. industrial alcohol market, in terms of revenue, was valued at USD 28,166.3 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 57,975.2 million by 2025. The U.S. is the largest producer and exporter of ethanol.

in 2016 and is estimated to reach by 2025. The U.S. is the largest producer and exporter of ethanol. Key players including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company have made their presence in the market where as manufacturers such as Greenfield Global, Grain Millers, Inc. and Cargill Inc. have a prominent presence in the global market.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Calcium Carbonate Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/calcium-carbonate-market

Methanol Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/methanol-market

Hydrogen Generation Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hydrogen-generation-market

Leather Chemicals Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/leather-chemicals-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial alcohol market on the basis of product, source, application, and region.

Industrial Alcohol Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Ethyl Alcohol Methyl Alcohol Isopropyl Alcohol Isobutyl Alcohol Others

Industrial Alcohol Source Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Grains Sugar & molasses Corn Fossil fuels Others

Industrial Alcohol End Use Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Food ingredients Fuel Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Personal care Others

Industrial Alcohol Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa UAE



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/building-construction-plastic-fasteners-market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com