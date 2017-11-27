Active-Investors: Wired News - Jed Ballard Joins Northrim BanCorp as CFO After Latosha Frye's Transition to Corporate Accounting Manager

Stock Monitor: Community West Bancshares Post Earnings Reporting

Comments from Northrim BanCorp's CEO

Joe Schierhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Northrim BanCorp, acknowledged the contribution of Latosha Frye to the Company since 2006. Frye, who had been serving as CFO for Northrim BanCorp since 2014, voluntarily transitioned from the position due to personal circumstances, and would continue to be a part of the accounting management team.

Schierhorn also welcomed Jed Ballard to the new position. He stated that Ballard brings with him over sixteen years of accounting experience. Being a native Alaskan, his understanding of customers and the business community would provide an additional advantage to Northrim BanCorp. His appointment as CFO would be effective from January 01, 2018, when Frye moves to her new role.

Ballard's Educational Background

Ballard is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a graduate from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, with a degree in Business Administration and a major in Accounting. Besides, he is also active in the community serving on the Native Advisory Committee for the Anchorage School District Title VII Indian Education. Moreover, he was a two-time mentor for the UAA Leadership Fellows program and a long-standing member of the Alaska Native Professional Association.

Ballard's Career Graph

Ballard has more than sixteen years of experience in KPMG Alaska and Slovakia. At present, he is serving as the Senior Manager in KPMG's Anchorage office. He has expertise in financial reporting in a wide range of industries, mainly those that constitute the backbone of Alaska's economy, such as real estate, petroleum and natural resource contractors, construction, mining, fisheries, industrial manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism. Other than that, he has also been on the accounting team for multiple acquisitions for managing the due diligence process, application of accounting standards, as well as business valuations.

Northrim BanCorp Declared Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

On November 17, 2017, the Board of Directors of Northrim BanCorp declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 07, 2017.

About Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Northrim BanCorp is the parent Company of Northrim Bank, which is an Alaska-based community bank with 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka; has an asset-based lending division in Washington; has a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage Company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC; and has a minority ownership interest in Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC. The Bank serves over 90% of Alaska's total population and differentiates itself with its comprehensive knowledge of Alaska's economy and its Customer First Service philosophy.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Northrim BanCorp's stock dropped 1.58%, ending the trading session at $34.20.

Volume traded for the day: 4.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 21.93%; previous six-month period - up 11.58%; past twelve-month period - up 20.00%; and year-to-date - up 8.23%

After last Friday's close, Northrim BanCorp's market cap was at $238.03 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.45.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.57%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Pacific Banks industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

