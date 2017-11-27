Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Marsh & McLennan's Revenue Jumped 7%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14%

Stock Monitor: Crawford Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Marsh & McLennan's consolidated revenue increased 7% to $3.34 billion in Q3 2017 compared to $3.14 billion in Q3 2016. On an underlying basis, the Company's revenue increased 3% on a y-o-y basis. Marsh & McLennan's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.33 billion.

For Q3 2017, Marsh & McLennan's operating income increased 4% to $597 million from $572 million in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted operating income advanced 11% to $624 million. Marsh & McLennan's adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 18.7%.

Marsh & McLennan's net income was $393 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in Q3 2017 compared to a net income of $379 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 14% to $0.79 on y-o-y basis. Marsh & McLennan's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.78 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Marsh & McLennan's Risk & Insurance Services segment's revenue grew 8% to $1.76 billion compared to $1.63 billion in Q3 2016. The segment's operating income of $314 million was essentially flat on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted operating income rose 12% to $337 million. The segment's Marsh division's revenue totaled $1.48 billion in Q3 2017, up 9% compared to $1.36 billion in the year earlier same quarter. The segment's Guy Carpenter division's revenue was $270 million in the reported quarter, up 4% compared to $260 million in Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, Marsh & McLennan's Consulting segment's revenue grew 5% to $1.59 billion compared to $1.51 billion in Q3 2016. The segment's operating income increased 6% to $329 million and adjusted operating income increased 7% to $330 million. The segment's Mercer division's revenue grew 4% to $1.15 billion in the reported quarter versus $1.11 billion in Q3 2016. The Consulting segment's Oliver Wyman Group's revenue was $438 million in Q3 2017, reflecting an increase of 8% versus $404 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

Marsh & McLennan's cash position was approximately $1.1 billion at the end of Q3 2017, with $154 million in the US. The Company's utilization of cash totaled $703 million in the reported quarter, including $200 million for share repurchases, $194 million for dividends, and $309 million for acquisitions. For the first nine months, Marsh & McLennan's uses of cash totaled approximately $2 billion, and included $600 million for share repurchases, $545 million for dividends, and $832 million for acquisitions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Marsh & McLennan's stock marginally declined 0.38%, ending the trading session at $82.34.

Volume traded for the day: 445.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 6.99%; previous six-month period - up 7.82%; past twelve-month period - up 18.54%; and year-to-date - up 21.82%

After last Friday's close, Marsh & McLennan's market cap was at $42.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Insurance Brokers industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

