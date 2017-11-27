Global Graphene Market 2017 - A $1 Billion Market by 2025

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Graphene Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The potential applications and growth potential for graphene are often described as limitless. However, this is practically untrue. This study takes a realistic approach to understanding the applications of graphene and how graphene can be compared to the more mature as well as more nascent technologies. A more accurate forecast is possible by including a competitive technology analysis in the model.

The primary focus of this study is to provide CEOs, managers, innovators, and investors with more information on which market segments are the most promising and profitable for graphene. Time, money, and research efforts should be directed towards these particular applications to expedite the growth of the graphene market, potentially making it a billion-dollar market by 2025.

The study includes an in-depth discussion on the best applications of graphene. There are many possible applications that use a subset of these properties. Potential electronic applications include energy storage, biomedical sensors, transparent and flexible electrodes, and transistors. Potential mechanical applications include composite strengthening, sound transducers, biomolecular filters, water purification, and water desalination.

With each of these applications, there are competing technologies that dampen the potential use for graphene. Main competitors include graphite, activated carbon, metal nanowires, two-dimensional inorganic analogues such as transition metal dichalcogenides, carbon nanotubes, and carbon fibre. In certain applications such as strong, lightweight composites, graphene can outperform these alternative technologies.



However, it is important to note that this is only true for certain types of graphene. The limitations of graphene as well as its alternatives are highlighted in the study to determine the ideal graphene-only applications. Knowledge on the drivers and restraints for the graphene industry is needed to accurately forecast its growth.



Drivers of the graphene industry as a whole include government research and development funding, push for material lightweighting for improved fuel efficiency in automotives, improvements in high-quality graphene production, increase in the production of application-specific graphene, and the increasing need for high-quality batteries.



Restraints for the graphene industry include competitive technologies, current limitations in the supply of application-specific graphene, processing limitations, and a largely fragmented market. Opportunities for graphene lie in capitalising on the drivers by focussing on the growing applications and addressing the restraints such as current production limitations. Several companies are commercialising graphene in these industries.



Key players are establishing the graphene market and incrementally improving performance by either adding graphene to the currently used material or replacing the current material with a graphene composite.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Graphene Market, Forecast To 2025



2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

3. Questions to be Answered

Key Questions this Study will Answer

4. Introduction to Graphene-Why is There So Much Excitement?

Graphene-An Introduction

Why the Excitement

Graphene-Immediate Impact

Graphene Industry

5. Graphene Production and Supply Industries

Graphene Production-Reduced Graphene Oxide

Graphene Production-Synthetic Graphene

Graphene Production Comparison

Graphene Producers

Graphene Producer Highlights

Graphene Production Outlook

6. Market Context and Overview-A Quick History of Wonder Materials

Several Wonder Materials

Wonder Material Market-Positive and Negative Growth Influencers

Uniqueness of Graphene

7. Graphene vs. Other Advanced Materials in Various Applications-A Comparison

Unique Properties of Graphene-Large Applications

Unique Properties of Graphene-Strong, Light Composites

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Unique Properties of Graphene-Biomedical Sensors

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Unique Properties of Graphene-Filters

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Unique Properties of Graphene-DNA Sequencing

Unique Properties of Graphene-Transparent Electrodes

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Unique Properties of Graphene-Energy Storage

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Unique Properties of Graphene-Transistors

Comparison with Other Advanced Materials

Product/Service Life Cycle Analysis

8. Market Penetration-Limitations and Obstacles

High Cost of High-quality Graphene

Fragmented Market

Processing Limitations

Competition from Other Advanced Materials

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints

9. Companies Commercialising Near-term Graphene Applications

Graphene Aerogels and Foams-Lightweighting

Graphene Audio Drivers

Graphene Filter Membranes

Graphene for 3D Printed Electronics

Graphene-based Biosensors

Graphene for Energy Storage

10. Analogous Markets to Watch

Carbon Nanotubes

Inorganic 2D Materials

How Graphene Compares in the Market

11. Graphene Market-Current State and Forecast

Nascent State of the Graphene Market

Subpar Stock Performance for Graphene Producers

Growth of the Graphene Market

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue by Segment

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Graphene Industry Ecosystem-2017

Growth Opportunity 1-Lighter, Smaller Energy Storage

Growth Opportunity 2-Ultra-lightweight Composites

Competitive Forces for Graphene Companies

Property to Application Summary

Application Comparison

Strategic Imperatives for Growth-Graphene Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4s2wh2/global_graphene





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716