Global Graphene Market 2017 - A $1 Billion Market by 2025

The "Global Graphene Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The potential applications and growth potential for graphene are often described as limitless. However, this is practically untrue. This study takes a realistic approach to understanding the applications of graphene and how graphene can be compared to the more mature as well as more nascent technologies. A more accurate forecast is possible by including a competitive technology analysis in the model.
The primary focus of this study is to provide CEOs, managers, innovators, and investors with more information on which market segments are the most promising and profitable for graphene. Time, money, and research efforts should be directed towards these particular applications to expedite the growth of the graphene market, potentially making it a billion-dollar market by 2025.
The study includes an in-depth discussion on the best applications of graphene. There are many possible applications that use a subset of these properties. Potential electronic applications include energy storage, biomedical sensors, transparent and flexible electrodes, and transistors. Potential mechanical applications include composite strengthening, sound transducers, biomolecular filters, water purification, and water desalination.
With each of these applications, there are competing technologies that dampen the potential use for graphene. Main competitors include graphite, activated carbon, metal nanowires, two-dimensional inorganic analogues such as transition metal dichalcogenides, carbon nanotubes, and carbon fibre. In certain applications such as strong, lightweight composites, graphene can outperform these alternative technologies.
However, it is important to note that this is only true for certain types of graphene. The limitations of graphene as well as its alternatives are highlighted in the study to determine the ideal graphene-only applications. Knowledge on the drivers and restraints for the graphene industry is needed to accurately forecast its growth.
Drivers of the graphene industry as a whole include government research and development funding, push for material lightweighting for improved fuel efficiency in automotives, improvements in high-quality graphene production, increase in the production of application-specific graphene, and the increasing need for high-quality batteries.
Restraints for the graphene industry include competitive technologies, current limitations in the supply of application-specific graphene, processing limitations, and a largely fragmented market. Opportunities for graphene lie in capitalising on the drivers by focussing on the growing applications and addressing the restraints such as current production limitations. Several companies are commercialising graphene in these industries.
Key players are establishing the graphene market and incrementally improving performance by either adding graphene to the currently used material or replacing the current material with a graphene composite.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Graphene Market, Forecast To 2025
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
3. Questions to be Answered
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Introduction to Graphene-Why is There So Much Excitement?
- Graphene-An Introduction
- Why the Excitement
- Graphene-Immediate Impact
- Graphene Industry
5. Graphene Production and Supply Industries
- Graphene Production-Reduced Graphene Oxide
- Graphene Production-Synthetic Graphene
- Graphene Production Comparison
- Graphene Producers
- Graphene Producer Highlights
- Graphene Production Outlook
6. Market Context and Overview-A Quick History of Wonder Materials
- Several Wonder Materials
- Wonder Material Market-Positive and Negative Growth Influencers
- Uniqueness of Graphene
7. Graphene vs. Other Advanced Materials in Various Applications-A Comparison
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Large Applications
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Strong, Light Composites
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Biomedical Sensors
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Filters
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Unique Properties of Graphene-DNA Sequencing
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Transparent Electrodes
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Energy Storage
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Unique Properties of Graphene-Transistors
- Comparison with Other Advanced Materials
- Product/Service Life Cycle Analysis
8. Market Penetration-Limitations and Obstacles
- High Cost of High-quality Graphene
- Fragmented Market
- Processing Limitations
- Competition from Other Advanced Materials
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints
9. Companies Commercialising Near-term Graphene Applications
- Graphene Aerogels and Foams-Lightweighting
- Graphene Audio Drivers
- Graphene Filter Membranes
- Graphene for 3D Printed Electronics
- Graphene-based Biosensors
- Graphene for Energy Storage
10. Analogous Markets to Watch
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Inorganic 2D Materials
- How Graphene Compares in the Market
11. Graphene Market-Current State and Forecast
- Nascent State of the Graphene Market
- Subpar Stock Performance for Graphene Producers
- Growth of the Graphene Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue by Segment
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Graphene Industry Ecosystem-2017
- Growth Opportunity 1-Lighter, Smaller Energy Storage
- Growth Opportunity 2-Ultra-lightweight Composites
- Competitive Forces for Graphene Companies
- Property to Application Summary
- Application Comparison
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth-Graphene Market
