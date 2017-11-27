Liberate Physician Centers (SW Florida): Medical Marijuana Clinic Opens in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Liberate Physician Centers, a medical marijuana certification center and clinic, has opened in Port Charlotte and will provide cannabis therapy under Florida law. The clinic is the third Liberate facility in Florida, joining offices in West Palm Beach and Jacksonville.

The Port Charlotte office will be headed by Daniel P. Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist that has been practicing in Southwest Florida for the past five years. Macey Jones has joined the practice as office manager and patient advocate.

"We are looking forward to serving the Southwest Florida community," says Daniel J. Reid, founder and chief executive officer of Liberate. "Dr. Smith is a highly capable anesthesiologist with established connections to the Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda community."

Liberate is located at 3841 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Patients can make an appointment by calling 941.888.3232 or by visiting www.liberateSWFL.com.

"I believe in the potential for cannabis to help people suffering from chronic illness and disease," says Smith. "Florida's new laws now make it possible to treat people with medical cannabis therapy, and I'm looking forward to working with people in the area and provide access to this important medical option."

Liberate was founded in 2013 with a flagship office in Michigan and an operations center in Colorado. The company was the first medical marijuana business in the state of Florida, having opened in West Palm Beach in 2015 in anticipation of the passage of Amendment 2 on the November 2016 ballot.

"Our approach in Florida is highly localized," says Reid. "Each office has local physicians and local management, along with access to national experts in medical marijuana therapy, physician office management, cannabis law and regulation, compliance and best practices."

Reid's advice to patients that think they might benefit from medical marijuana therapy is simple and direct: "We tell patients to Get Legal, Get Help, and Get Started because the process in Florida requires a physician and ongoing care. Liberate has extensive experience in Florida and nationally and is ideally suited to help patients in becoming legal cardholders."

