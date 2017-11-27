Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Spark Energy has a Dividend Yield of 5.80%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 28, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on November 28, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 27, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SPKE: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPKE.

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, Spark Energy, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q3 2017 in the amount of $0.18125 per share of Class A Common Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $0.725 per share. The third quarter dividend will be paid on December 14, 2017, to holders of record of Spark's Class A Common Stock on November 29, 2017.

Spark Energy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.80%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 2.34% for the Utilities sector.

Dividend Insights

Spark Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.77 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Spark Energy is forecasted to report earnings of $1.04 for the next year, which is noticeably above its annualized dividend of $0.73 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Spark Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $11.25 million compared to $18.96 million as on December 31,2016. For the nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $63.82 million compared to $61.64 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Spark Energy

On November 02, 2017, Spark Energy reported adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The Company recorded retail gross margin of $50.6 million for the reported quarter compared to retail gross margin of $45.2 million for the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Spark Energy's net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was $12.9 million compared to net income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, primarily due to the increase in gross margin offset by higher general and administrative costs.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark Energy currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Spark Energy's stock fell 2.40%, ending the trading session at $12.20.

Volume traded for the day: 57.40 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Spark Energy's market cap was at $432.86 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors