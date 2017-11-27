Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Praxair's Revenue Grew 8% and EPS Advanced 21.85%

Stock Monitor: Valhi Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Praxair's sales were $2.92 billion in Q3 2017, 8% above the $2.72 billion reported in Q3 2016. After adjusting for positive currency translation and cost pass-through, the Company's sales grew 6% on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher volumes across all geographic segments including new project start-ups, growth in all end-markets, and price attainment. Praxair's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion.

Praxair's reported operating profit surged 26% to $626 million in Q3 2017 compared to $497 million in Q3 2016. Excluding the impact of transaction and other costs, the Company's adjusted operating profit advanced 8% to $642 million on a y-o-y basis. Praxair's operating profit as a percentage of sales was 21.4%, and adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales was 22.0%. The Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 32.0%, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.6% in the reported quarter.

Praxair reported a net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $419 million and $1.45, respectively, in Q3 2017 compared to a net income of $339 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included transaction and other costs of $0.05 diluted EPS, primarily related to the proposed merger with Linde AG. Excluding this charge, Praxair's adjusted net income and diluted EPS were $433 million and $1.50, respectively, versus adjusted net income of $405 million, or $1.41 per share, in the year earlier same quarter. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.44 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Praxair's North America segment's sales were $1.52 billion, up 4% on a y-o-y basis, excluding cost-pass through and currency translation. The segment's sales growth was driven mainly by stronger volumes to the electronics, aerospace, metals, and food & beverage end-markets and higher price. The North America segment's operating profit was $386 million for the reported quarter, up 6% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q3 2017, Praxair's Europe region segment's sales were $407 million, 11% above the prior year's comparable quarter. Excluding currency and cost pass-through, the segment's sales grew 5% on a y-o-y basis, due to higher volumes, primarily led by the metals, food & beverage, and manufacturing end-markets and higher price. The Europe region segment's operating profit was $78 million, 8% higher on a y-o-y basis.

In Q3 2017, Praxair's South America segment's sales grew 3% to $389 million on a y-o-y basis. Excluding positive currency translation, this segment's sales increased 2% versus the prior year's corresponding period, driven by higher volumes to chemicals and metals end-markets and project start-ups. Praxair's South America segment's operating profit was $63 million.

During Q3 2017, Praxair's Asia segment's sales were $451 million, up 15% from the prior year's same period, driven by higher volumes in China, Korea, and India, project start-ups, and a 2% price attainment, driven mostly by China. The segment's operating profit surged 29% to $88 million on a y-o-y basis.

Praxair's Surface Technologies segment had sales of $157 million in Q3 2017, up 4% excluding positive currency impact. The sales growth was driven primarily by aerospace coatings. The segment's operating profit was $27 million in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

Praxair generated strong third-quarter cash flow from operations of $794 million, or 27% of sales. After capital expenditure of $320 million, the Company's free cash flow was $474 million for the reported quarter, up 15% on a y-o-y basis. Praxair paid $225 million in dividends and net debt decreased by $202 million.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of FY17, Praxair is forecasting diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.50, excluding transaction costs related to the proposed merger.

For the full-year FY17, Praxair is estimating adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $5.78 to $5.83, with the midpoint up $0.12 versus the previous guidance. The Company's full-year capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Praxair's stock marginally rose 0.76%, ending the trading session at $152.88.

Volume traded for the day: 807.79 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.45%; previous three-month period - up 15.45%; past twelve-month period - up 28.78%; and year-to-date - up 30.45%

After last Friday's close, Praxair's market cap was at $43.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.19.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

