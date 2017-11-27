CEE Divergence of monetary policy trajectories continues among CE central banks. The National Bank of Hungary introduces two unconventional instruments to flatten the yield curve (effective from January 2018) while other CE central banks start with monetary policy normalization. New instruments: interest rate swaps (maturities: 5Y and 10Y); purchasing programme of mortgage bonds (maturities: +3Y). The divergence of monetary policy trajectories among the central banks of the Central European (CE) region continues. The most pronounced difference can be found between the Czech National Bank (CNB) and the National Bank of Hungary (NBH). While the former increased its monetary policy rate (2 week repo rate) by 25 basis points to reach 0.5 % earlier this month, the latter announced the...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...