Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 27-Nov-2017 / 11:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 November 2017 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on the 24th November 2017, the Group closed a EUR44,625,000 5-year floating rate whole loan secured by 3 shopping centres in Spain. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsors' proven retail repositioning capability to make further investment in the properties. The properties are well-anchored, dominate their catchments and are positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. This is the Group's second Spanish loan investment this year and the Group has a further Spanish loan in the near-term pipeline which when closed will result in a total of EUR107 million of lending in Spain across the three investments. Spain is one of the Group's target markets for further lending and the Group continues to seek good risk adjusted lending opportunities arising in line with the Group's investment policy. For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4918 End of Announcement EQS News Service 632945 27-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=632945&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

