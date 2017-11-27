The Integration of HRS' meetago Solution with Amadeus cytric Travel Expense Helps Corporations Better Manage Their Hotel Program

Arranging an event requires high doses of organization and patience. Corporations tend to leave the larger conferences to the professionals, but for the smaller meetings and events, employees often have to double as event planners.

To help make organizing a meeting easier, Amadeus and HRS Global Hotel Solutions (HRS) announce the integration of HRS' meetago small meeting solution with Amadeus cytric Travel Expense. This agreement is an extension of a longstanding partnership to distribute the HRS hotel content already available in the Amadeus distribution channel.

The integration of HRS' meetago service with Amadeus cytric Travel Expense offers a solution to a decades-old challenge: corralling and managing small meeting spend and streamlining the process used to bid for and book rooms for these gatherings.

Amadeus cytric Travel Expense users can now channel small meetings and the associated travel through one tool, helping consolidate meeting and travel programs. The automation helps deliver greater insight, savings and transparency on all elements of a hotel program.

Employees can also now organize a small meeting at one of HRS' hotels directly through Amadeus cytric Travel Expense. At the click of a button, the organizer can prepare one Request for Proposal (RFP) detailing the number of attendees, accommodation requirements, and the necessary meeting room and add-ons such as flip-charts, food and beverages, sending it to multiple hotels.

From a hotel perspective, hoteliers will be able to automate the RFP responses due to the future integration of Amadeus Group Event Distribution solution, also known as MeetingBroker, with HRS' meetago. RFPs are then responded to in a timely manner and the hotel has all the event and guest details in the one system.

Some key benefits include:

Fully automated booking and expensing of small events. The event planner, attendees traveling, and the hotelier all benefit from using integrated technology, minimizing paperwork, phone calls, and manual reporting.

The event planner, attendees traveling, and the hotelier all benefit from using integrated technology, minimizing paperwork, phone calls, and manual reporting. Access to extensive hotel content. Amadeus' extensive travel content, including HRS' portfolio of 350,000 hotels, is available in Amadeus cytric Travel Expense, offering an abundant choice to the planner and travelers. Corporations also benefit from negotiated and discounted rates, such as HRS' exclusive M&G Club.

Amadeus' extensive travel content, including HRS' portfolio of 350,000 hotels, is available in Amadeus cytric Travel Expense, offering an abundant choice to the planner and travelers. Corporations also benefit from negotiated and discounted rates, such as HRS' exclusive M&G Club. Deeper insight to drive cost savings and compliance. All event and travel details are rolled up into one consolidated itinerary, resulting in greater control over the total cost of the event. With an integrated expense management tool, and digital payment solutions, an automated approval and accounting process improves compliance.

All event and travel details are rolled up into one consolidated itinerary, resulting in greater control over the total cost of the event. With an integrated expense management tool, and digital payment solutions, an automated approval and accounting process improves compliance. Power smarter business travel while on the move. Now with small event bookings on the platform, travelers can see the event details on the go through cytric Mobile Companion app. The mobile app also means there is a direct line of communication with meeting attendees to provide support in real time and during potential disruptions.

"Today's corporate travel manager seeks to leverage their buying power across all lodging scenarios," said Jason Long, Vice President Global Partnerships at HRS. "This integration, along with meetago's simplified process for engaging hotels on small meetings, brings one more crucial element into a company's view as they optimize their program."

Arlene Coyle, CCO Corporate Solution Sales and Marketing of Business Travel at Amadeus, said, "We all share the need to get out of the office, meet face-to-face, and get inspired on how to grow our businesses together. By partnering with HRS, we can now help organizations and travelers around the world organize small meetings within the same platform, making the process simple, stress-free and efficient."

