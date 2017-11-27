Roche launches HyperCap Target Enrichment Portfolio, a fully integrated and streamlined NGS sample prep solution for research use

- Enables researchers to conveniently obtain all necessary workflow reagents from a single vendor

- Provides a complete NGS sample prep solution that is less complex, easy-to-use and automation friendly

PLEASANTON, California, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of the HyperCap Target Enrichment Portfolio, a streamlined and fully integrated NGS sample preparation. HyperCap integrates KAPA DNA Library Prep with SeqCap EZ target enrichment portfolio, and is a further expansion of the HyperCap v1.0 workflow.

As part of the HyperCap Target Enrichment Portfolio launch, Roche is also introducing Universal Blocking Oligos, which enhance the performance of capture experiments through the prevention of cross-hybridization between adapter sequences, providing customers with a more convenient way to obtain all necessary workflow reagents from a single vendor.

"The introduction of the HyperCap Kits further exemplifies Roche's commitment to creating a simplified workflow that addresses NGS researchers sample prep needs worldwide," said Neil Gunn, Head of Roche Sequencing Solutions.

HyperCap Target Enrichment Portfolio

Established in 2016 as a standalone workflow more streamlined than its predecessor, SeqCap EZ v5.1, HyperCap Kits are a fully integrated product comprised of Roche's library preparation and target enrichment portfolios, providing a complete and streamlined NGS sample prep solution from Roche. HyperCap Kits are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

