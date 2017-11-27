SodaStream Launches 'Sparkling Gold' Groundbreaking Beverage Innovation

World's Largest Sparkling Water Brand Introduces fine sparkling drink with Riesling flavor in Germany for a Bubbly Christmas

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), is announcing the launch of its limited edition line, 'Sparkling Gold,' a fine alcoholic concentrate to be added to sparkling water. This sparkling tangy tongue pleaser, resembling the taste of a fruity Riesling wine, is available exclusively on the SodaStream Germany online shop at www.sodastream.de.

SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' limited edition is the result of an innovative development process, designed to enable consumers a variety of indulging, sparkling drinks. An independent market research test conducted in Germany in October 2017, established that 76 percent of people surveyed enjoyed the taste of SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' as much as or more than French champagne brands 'Moet & Chardon' and 'Veuve Clicquot'. 1

"SodaStream is changing the way people drink. Millions of people around the globe enjoy using SodaStream to transform their ordinary tap water into fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button," said Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream. "Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season... Cheers!"

SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' contains 10 percent alcohol by volume when prepared using the recommended mixing ratio of one part 'Sparkling Gold' concentrate to five parts sparkling water. 'Sparkling Gold' comes in a beautiful 200ml gold-tinted glass bottle that creates 12 glasses of holiday celebration.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in volume in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavoured sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

1 independent market research October 2017, 100 testers, 76% of women "Sparkling Gold" tastes very good or good, 56% "Moet & Chandon", 67% "Veuve Clicquot".

