Global Pea Protein Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2017-2022 - Market Expected to Reach USD 359.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.4%

Global Pea Protein Market Expected to Reach USD 359.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.4% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2022

This report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities, listed in the market dynamics segment. Increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumer focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from food & beverage industry, advancement in ingredient technologies such as micro-encapsulation, and increasing soy free and gluten free trend are the key market drivers covered in the report which will support the industry growth in the forecast period. However, significant preference for animal based protein and consumer preference to other plant proteins over pea protein restrains the adoption of pea protein.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights on five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analysed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.



The geographical analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The report identifies North America to be the largest market in 2016, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.



The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2014-2017).



The key players in the global pea protein market are



Axiom Foods Inc.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Emsland-Strke GmbH (Part of Emsland Group)

Farbest Brands/Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia Plc

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Now Foods/Now Health Group, Inc.

Roquette Freres Le Romarin

Sotexpro SA

Scope of the Report:



Market by Product type

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Others

Market by Application

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Bakery, Cereals, & Snacks

Meat Products & Alternatives

Beverages

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Global Pea Protein Market, by Type



6. Global Pea Protein Market, by Application



7. Pea Protein Market, by Geography



8. Company Profiles



9. Appendix



