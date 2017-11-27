Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to Collect Revenues US$ 30,000 Mn by 2026 End - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As projected by a new report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market will exhibit a spectacular expansion over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Global sales of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs are estimated to surpass US$ 30,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors are Attracting Interests of Scientists and Drug Developers

Cancer has become one of the major causes of deaths worldwide. Oncology research is considered to be a vast field, with several disease indications including few orphan/rare forms. Significant unmet requirements exist for cancer therapeutics, albeit oncology's significant contribution based on drug development. Drug developers across the globe are now shifting their focus toward immunotherapeutics, wherein a human body's immune system is leveraged to fight cancer. Various classes of immunotherapeutics such as immune checkpoint inhibitors are now attracting interests of scientists and drug developers. A number of academic institutes and industry contributors are making investments in research and development activities concerning immune checkpoint inhibitors.

With an opportunistic pipeline of development, the market is characterized by participation of various well-established as well as niche market players over a common platform. In a bid to gain a firm foothold in the market, various stakeholders are entering into collaborations for increasing their portfolio and global presence. For example, Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Merck are together investigating potential synergistic effects of drug developed by the combination of Dynavax's SD-101 with Merck's two immunotherapies viz. MK-1966 and Keytruda. Various niche players in the market are also exploring immune checkpoint inhibitors' potential in treating patients with cancer through the development of next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors therapy.

North America and Europe to Lead Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market in Terms of Revenues

In terms of revenues, North America and Europe will continue to lead the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market, however the latter will register a relatively faster expansion through 2026. In addition, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to ride on the highest CAGR in the market through 2026, followed by Japan. Growth of the market in APEJ can be highly attributed to rising number of research collaborations between international players and companies in this region. However, the market in Japan will account for comparatively larger revenues than that in APEJ by 2026-end.

Although PD-1 among drug class will continue to be the most lucrative, sales of PD-L1 are projected to register the highest CAGR in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market through 2026. PD-L1 have been deemed successful in treating Merkel cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer. In addition, a number of studies are being carried out for use of PD-L1 inhibitors for various other types of cancer. CTLA-4 are anticipated to remain the least lucrative drug class of immune checkpoint inhibitors throughout the forecast period.

Key Research Findings from PMR's Report on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Urothelial carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are projected to be the fastest growing therapeutic applications of immune checkpoint inhibitors and are collectively poised to account for over 40% revenue share of the market by 2026-end. Sales of immune checkpoint inhibitors for treating colorectal cancer and blood cancers are also expected to witness a robust expansion through 2026.

In terms of revenues, hospital pharmacies will continue to be the largest distribution channels for immune checkpoint inhibitors, owing to increasing number of hospital admissions associated with cancer.

Key players identified by PMR's report on the global immune checkpoint inhibitors include Xinapse Systems Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, Mirada Medical Limited, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co., Inc., Incyte Corporation, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Celldex Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca.

