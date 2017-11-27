Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Time Warner's Revenue Increased 6%

Stock Monitor: Viacom Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Time Warner's revenues increased 6% to $7.60 billion from $7.17 billion in Q3 FY16. Revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Time Warner's gross profit increased 11.3% to $3.67 billion from $3.29 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 230 basis points to 48.3% of revenue from 46% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Time Warner's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 16.9% to $1.38 billion from $1.18 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's amortization expenses decreased 6.3% to $45 million from $48 million in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Time Warner's operating income increased 11.5% to $2.25 billion from $2.01 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income increased 13% to $2.34 billion from $2.07 billion in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 190 basis points to 30.8% of revenue from 28.9% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Time Warner's net income decreased 6.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.47 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 7.5% to $1.73 from $1.87 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Time Warner's adjusted net income was $1.44 billion, almost at par with $1.44 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 0.5% to $1.82 from $1.83 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.58.

Time Warner's Segment Details

Turner - During Q3 FY17, the Turner segment's revenue increased 6% to $2.77 billion from $2.61 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to an increase in subscription and content and other revenues. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 7% to $1.24 billion from $1.16 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating income increased 5% to $1.27 billion from $1.20 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

Home Box Office - During Q3 FY17, the Home Box Office segment's revenue increased 13% to $1.61 billion from $1.43 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 4% to $552 million from $530 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating income increased 7% to $565 million from $530 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Warner Bros. - During Q3 FY17, the Warner Bros. segment's revenue increased 2% to $3.46 billion from $3.40 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to higher theatrical and videogames revenues. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 26% to $538 million from $428 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted operating income increased 33% to $576 million from $433 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Time Warner's cash and cash equivalents increased 70.3% to $2.62 billion from $1.54 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 2.2% to $21.90 billion from $22.39 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 3.4% to $9.00 billion from $8.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 10.8% to $7.97 billion from $7.19 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY2017, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities increased 11.7% to $3.96 billion from $3.54 billion in the same period last year. During FY17, the Company's YTD free cash flow increased 7.6% to $3.59 billion from $3.34 billion in the same period last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Time Warner's stock slightly fell 0.57%, ending the trading session at $89.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.77 million shares.

After last Friday's close, Time Warner's market cap was at $70.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Entertainment - Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

