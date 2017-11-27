Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Statoil's Revenue Advanced 12% and Adjusted Earnings Soared 265.63%

Stock Monitor: Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Statoil reported revenues of $13.61 billion, up 12% compared to revenue of $12.11 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted revenue and other income for the reported quarter totaled $14.09 billion compared to $11.86 billion in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q3 2017, Statoil's net operating income was $1.10 billion compared to net operating income of $737 million in Q3 2016. The 48% increase was primarily due to higher prices, both for liquids and gas, as well as increased volumes of gas sold and higher margins in processing added to the increase. Statoil's net operating income was impacted by net impairments charges of $0.8 billion, mainly related to an unconventional onshore asset in North America of $856 million, triggered by lower than expected production.

Statoil's IFRS net income was negative $0.5 billion in Q3 2017 from negative $0.4 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted earnings for the reported quarter were $2.34 billion in, up from $636 million in the year ago same period. Higher prices for both oil and gas, solid operational performance with high production, strong liquids trading, and refinery margins contributed to the increase. Statoil's earnings fell short of analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion.

Operating Results

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,045 mboe per day in Q3 2017, up 13% from 1,805 mboe per day in Q3 2016. The increase was primarily due to increased flexible gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) because of higher prices, lower turnaround activity, ramp-up of new fields, additional well capacity, and continued strong operational performance. Adjusted for portfolio changes, the Company's underlying production growth was 15% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 2017, Statoil's total entitlement liquids and gas production grew 14% to 1,883 mboe per day, compared to 1,651 mboe per day in Q3 2016 due to the increase in equity, partially offset by negative effects from production sharing agreements (PSA) and US royalties. The effects from PSA and US royalties were 162 mboe per day in the reported quarter compared to 154 mboe per day in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Statoil's adjusted exploration expenses in Q3 2017 were $0.4 billion, down from $0.6 billion in Q3 2016.

Cash Position

Statoil's cash flows provided by operating activities before tax amounted to $14.9 billion in the first nine months of 2017 compared to $9.9 billion for the same period last year. The Company's organic capital expenditure was $6.7 billion in the first nine months of 2017. At the end of the reported quarter, Statoil's net debt to capital employed was 27.8%

Statoil noted that its Board of Directors has decided to maintain a dividend of $0.2201 per ordinary share for Q3 2017 and continue the scrip program giving shareholders the option to receive the dividend in cash or newly issued shares in Statoil at a 5% discount.

Outlook

Statoil expects to achieve an additional $1 billion in efficiency improvements in 2017, with a total of $4.2 billion for 2017. For the period 2016-2020, the Company's organic production growth is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Statoil's scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce quarterly production by approximately 25 mboe per day in Q4 2017. In total, maintenance is estimated to reduce equity production by around 30 mboe per day for the full fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Statoil's stock was slightly up 0.29%, ending the trading session at $20.40.

Volume traded for the day: 366.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.92%; previous six-month period - up 14.03%; past twelve-month period - up 20.71%; and year-to-date - up 11.84%

After last Friday's close, Statoil's market cap was at $67.44 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors