Until now, cultivatable land was destined either for the generation of energy, or for food production. However, a pilot project, run by the Fraunhofer ISE, shows the two are compatible.

In the past year, Germany's solar energy research center, Fraunhofer ISE has been testing Germany's largest agro-photovoltaic system in the Demeter Heggelbach agricultural community, located on the shores of Lake Constance. The results obtained so far from the first harvests planted in the experimental plots are promising, according to the institute.

For instance, in the case of clover, the yield was only 5% lower compared to the reference plot. At between 18 and 19%, yield losses for potatoes, wheat and celery, were slighlty higher. Several years of testing are necessary in order to draw conclusions, said Fraunhofer.

Furthermore, losses in crop yield are offset by gains in the yield of electricity. The 194 kW system from the test facility could supply 62 homes of four people each, the researchers say. In the first 12 months, 1,266 kWh of solar energy per kW installed have been harvested, one third more than the average of 950 kWh per kW installed across Germany. Overall, the dual use of space ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...