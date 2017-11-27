

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Monday reported positive results from Phase I/II open label extension trial of pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102. The trial was a recombinant, plant cell expressed, pegylated, modified version of the human alpha-Galactosidase-A enzyme being developed for the treatment of Fabry disease.



Sixteen male and female adult patients were enrolled in the phase I/II clinical trial across three dosing cohorts of 0.2 mg/kg, 1mg/kg and 2mg/kg and received intravenous infusions of PRX-102 every two weeks.



PRX-102 was well tolerated, with a very low incidence of treatment induced anti-drug antibodies. The long term results also supported that PRX-102 has the potential to be a differentiated therapy for Fabry patients, the company noted. The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.



