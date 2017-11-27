Infiniti Research, a global competitive and market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent industry risk assessment on the smart grid manufacturing industry. A global smart grid manufacturer wanted to analyze the competitive landscape and uncertainties and devise effective strategies to prevent risks. The client wanted to increase the safety of the employees and curtail operational costs. Also, the client wanted to decrease employee turnover and improve employee satisfaction.

According to the industry risk experts at Infiniti, "The rising need for electricity among the customers is forcing organizations to shift toward a digital environment. Major organizations are adopting industry risk assessment solutions to minimize risks and better comply with the workplace safety regulations."

Increasing investments in infrastructure, technology advancement, economic growth, and support of local competence and distribution centers across the globe are driving the growth of the market. Also, the rising need for innovations in the energy space is allowing energy companies to shift toward automation and newer technologies. Leading companies in the smart grid manufacturing market are relying on industry risk assessment to curtail potential risks and optimize productivity.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to identify potential risk factors and new players who would pose a threat to their growth prospects. Also, the client was able to gain better transparency into the workflow and make informed business decisions. With the help of this engagement, the client was able to efficiently reduce the employee attrition levels and improve their overall safety.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the smart grid manufacturer to:

Identify risk and devise effective ways to mitigate them

Evaluate the findings and make corrections during the assessment

This industry risk assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Reducing risks, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing business performance

Assessing and identifying the risks that the competitors are facing

