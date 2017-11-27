Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-27 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on October 27, 2017, up to 3,222,535 shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS with nominal value of EUR 10 (EfTEN Real Estate Fund III share, ISIN code: EE3100127242) will be listed on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met:



-- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange.



The aforementioned conditions are met as of November 27, 2017. Proceeding from the above, 3,222,535 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares will be listed on the Baltic Main List as of Friday, December 1, 2017.



Additional info:



Issuer's name EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS -------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name EFT -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100127242 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 10 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 3,222,535 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name EFT1T -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 146226 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification 8995 Nonequity Investment Instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------- List Main List --------------------------------------------------------------------



EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Prospectus is attached to this announcement.



