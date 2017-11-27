sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,771 Euro		-0,048
-0,49 %
WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEB AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,854
9,932
14:31
9,881
9,905
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC3,45+0,03 %
SEB AB A9,771-0,49 %