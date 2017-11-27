Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Amazon.com's Revenue Soared 33.7%

Stock Monitor: Liberty Ventures Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Amazon.com's total net revenue increased 33.7% to $43.74 billion from $32.71 billion in Q3 FY16. Total net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $42.1 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net product revenue increased 28.8% to $28.77 billion from $22.34 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net service revenue increased 44.3% to $14.98 billion from $10.38 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Amazon.com's gross profit increased 41.4% to $16.20 billion from $11.45 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 200 basis points to 37% of revenue from 35% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Amazon.com's general and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 50.2% to $960.0 million from $639.0 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's marketing expenses increased 42.6% to $2.48 billion from $1.74 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's technology & content expenses increased 43.7% to $5.94 billion from $4.14 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, Amazon.com's operating income decreased 39.7% to $347 million from $575 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating margin decreased 90 basis points to 0.8% of revenue from 1.7% of revenue in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Amazon.com's net income increased 1.6% to $256 million from $252 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was $0.52, at par with $0.52 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.01.

Amazon.com's Segment Details

North America - During Q3 FY17, the North America segment's revenue increased 34.8% to $25.45 billion from $18.87 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 56.1% to $112 million from $255 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 90 basis points to 0.4% of revenue from 1.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

International - During Q3 FY17, the International segment's revenue increased 29.3% to $13.71 billion from $10.61 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss was $936 million compared to operating loss of $541 million in the third quarter of 2016.

AWS - During Q3 FY17, the AWS segment's revenue increased 41.9% to $4.58 billion from $3.23 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 36% to $1.17 billion from $861 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 25.5% of revenue from 26.6% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Amazon.com's cash and cash equivalents decreased 34 % to $12.77 billion from $19.33 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 221.1% to $24.71 billion from $7.69 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 26.6% to $10.56 billion from $8.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 3% to $26.08 billion from $25.31 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 17.3% to $3.85 billion from $4.66 billion in the same period last year. Amazon's operating cash flow increased 14% to $17.1 billion for the trailing twelve months compared to $15.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2016. The Company's free cash flow decreased to $8.1 billion for the trailing twelve months compared to $9.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2016.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, Amazon.com expects revenue to be in the range of $56.0 billion to $60.5 billion and operating income to be in the range of $300 million to $1.65 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Amazon.com's stock rose 2.58%, ending the trading session at $1186.00.

Volume traded for the day: 3.53 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 21.90%; previous three-month period - up 25.47%; past twelve-month period - up 52.03%; and year-to-date - up 58.16%

After last Friday's close, Amazon.com's market cap was at $557.12 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 299.34.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

