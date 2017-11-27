Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market 2017-2022 - Increasing Mandates from Regulatory and Accreditation Bodies on the Use of Quality Controls

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global IVD quality controls market is expected to reach USD 1,065.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



The rising need of faster and error free laboratory results, improving laboratory efficiency, and technological advancements in multi-analyte third party IVD quality controls are the major factors that significantly impacted the development in In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Controls Market.



Following a comprehensive research on IVD quality control products and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities listed in the market dynamics segment.



Increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, growing demand for external quality assessment (EQA) support, and increasing mandates from regulatory & accreditation bodies on the use of quality controls are the key market drivers covered in the report which will support the industry growth during the forecast period.



However, additional costs burden associated with quality controls on laboratories, unfavorable reimbursement scenario for IVD tests, and lack of mandatory regulations for clinical laboratory accreditation in many emerging countries restraining the adoption of these quality control products to some extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories

4.2.1.2. Increasing Mandates from Regulatory and Accreditation Bodies on the Use of Quality Controls

4.2.1.3. Growing Demand for External Quality Assessment (EQA) Support

4.2.1.4. Other Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Additional Costs Burden Associated with Quality Controls on Laboratories

4.2.2.2. Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests

4.2.2.3. Lack of Mandatory Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Many Emerging Countries

4.2.2.4. Other Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.2.3.1. Increasing Demand for Multi Analyte Quality Controls

4.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players



5. IVD Quality Control Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Quality Controls

5.2.1. Whole Blood Based Quality Controls

5.2.2. Urine Based Quality Controls

5.2.3. Serum & Plasma Based Quality Controls

5.2.4. Other Quality Controls

5.3. Data Management Software

5.4. External Quality Assessment Services



6. IVD Quality Control Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunoassay

6.3. Molecular Diagnostics

6.4. Clinical Chemistry

6.5. Hematology

6.6. Microbiology

6.7. Coagulation/Hemostasis

6.8. Other Applications



7. IVD Quality Control Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinical/Reference Laboratories

7.4. Research and Academic Institutes

7.5. Others



8. IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. IVD-Instrument Manufacturers

8.3. Third Party Quality Control Manufactures

8.3.1. Independent Third-Party Quality Controls

8.3.2. Instrument Specific Third-Party Controls



9. Geographic Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson And Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eurotrol B.V.

F. Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics Limited

Helena Biosciences Europe

Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

Sero As

Siemens Ag

Sun Diagnostics, LLC.

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zeptometrix Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/snz48t/in_vitro



