TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 27, 2017 at 2:45 p.m.



Technopolis Plc - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Juntunen, Juha Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Technopolis Plc LEI: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 7437006RQ75X47DYK279_20171127114929_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details (1): Volume: 426 Unit price: 3.94 EUR (2): Volume: 441 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (3): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (4): Volume: 2,871 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (6): Volume: 483 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (7): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (8): Volume: 426 Unit price: 3.92 EUR (9): Volume: 2,647 Unit price: 3.92 EUR (10): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 3.92 EUR (11): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 3.91 EUR (12): Volume: 99 Unit price: 3.91 EUR



Aggregated transactions (12): Volume: 12,602 Volume weighted average price: 3.92417 EUR ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-24 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details (1): Volume: 415 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (2): Volume: 400 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (3): Volume: 305 Unit price: 3.93 EUR (4): Volume: 459 Unit price: 3.92 EUR (5): Volume: 400 Unit price: 3.92 EUR



Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 1,979 Volume weighted average price: 3.92566 EUR ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-11-24 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009006886 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details (1): Volume: 419 Unit price: 3.93 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 419 Volume weighted average price: 3.93 EUR



Technopolis Plc



Further information:



Outi Raekivi Director, Legal Affairs Tel. +358 50 3039 393



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Main news media www.technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.