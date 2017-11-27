Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Intel Corp. Delivers Record Revenue; Raised Guidance

Stock Monitor: NeoPhotonics Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Intel's net revenues increased 2% to $16.15 billion from $15.8 billion in Q3 FY16. Net revenue surpassed analysts' expectation of $15.7 billion.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's gross margin decreased 1pt to 62.3% from 63.3% in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased to $10.05 billion from $9.88 billion of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's operating income increased 15% to $5.12 billion from $ 4.5 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's net income increased 34% to $4.5 billion from $3.4 billion in the third quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, Intel's EPS increased 36% to $0.94 on a y-o-y basis from $0.69 in Q3 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 26% to $1.01 on a y-o-y basis from $0.80 in the same period last year. Diluted GAAP EPS exceeded analysts' expectations of $0.72.

Segment Details

Client Computing Group (CCG) - During Q3 FY17, the Company's CCG segment's revenue was almost flat at $8.86 billion compared to $8.89 billion in the same period last year. This segment's reported quarter's Notebook platform volumes grew 1% on a y-o-y basis, while Desktop volumes declined 6% on a y-o-y basis. CCG's operating income increased by 8% to $3.60 billion and operating margin increased 9% to $3.6 billion from $3.3 billion in the same period last year.

Data Center Group (DCG) - During Q3 FY17, the DCG segment's revenue increased 7% to $4.88 billion from $4.54 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income advanced 7% and operating margin increased 10% to $2.3 billion from $2.1 billion compared to Q3 FY16.

Internet of Things Group - During Q3 FY17, the Internet of Things segment's revenue surged 23% to $849 million from $689 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased by 24% and operating income decreased to $146 million compared to $191 million in Q3 FY16, due to higher investments.

Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions segment's revenue increased 37% to $891 million from $649 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin improved by 61%, while operating income was negative $52 million compared to $134 million in Q3 FY16.

Programmable Solutions Group - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Programmable Solutions segment's revenue increased 10% to $469 million from $425 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income up by 44% to $113 million from $78 million. Growth was driven by Data Center, Industrial, and Military segments.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Intel's cash and cash equivalents increased 65% to $9.1 billion from $5.5 billion on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 24% to $31.6 billion from $25.3 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the company generated approximately $6.3 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.3 billion, and used $1.1 billion to repurchase 31 million shares of stock.

Outlook

Intel expects Q4 FY17 revenue to be around $16.3 billion, +/- 500 million; and gross margin percentage of 61%. The Company's GAAP EPS is expected to be around $0.80 and non-GAAP EPS to be $0.86, +/- $0.05.

The Company's fiscal 2017 revenue is expected to be in the range of $62.0 billion, +/- 500 million, operating income is estimated to be $17.3 billion approximately with expected EPS at $2.93, and non-GAAP EPS projected at $3.25, +/-$0.05.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Intel's stock slightly climbed 0.22%, ending the trading session at $44.75.

Volume traded for the day: 6.47 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.74%; previous three-month period - up 29.07%; past twelve-month period - up 27.13%; and year-to-date - up 23.38%

After last Friday's close, Intel's market cap was at $208.96 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.68.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

