Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Exelixis Announces Phase-3 CELESTIAL Trial Results of Cabozantinib in Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Exelixis to Submit NDA to FDA for Cabozantinib for Advanced HCC Treatment

The Company plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2018 for cabozantinib as a treatment for patients with advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). In October 2017, the FDA determined Exelixis' sNDA for CABOMETYX® for patients with previously untreated advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) to be sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review.

Exelixis' Phase-3 CELESTIAL Trial of Cabozantinib Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival in Patients with Advanced HCC

On October 16, 2017, the Company's global Phase-3 CELESTIAL trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), with cabozantinib providing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median OS compared to placebo in patients with advanced HCC. The independent data monitoring committee for the study recommended that the trial should be stopped for efficacy following review of the second planned interim analysis.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

HCC is a primary malignancy of the liver and occurs predominantly in patients with underlying chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer in adults. As with any cancer, the treatment and prognosis of HCC vary depending on the specifics of tumor histology, size, how far the cancer has spread, and overall health.

About CELESTIAL

CELESTIAL is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of cabozantinib versus placebo in patients with advanced HCC. The trial was designed to enroll 760 patients with advanced HCC who received prior sorafenib and may have received up to two prior systemic cancer therapies for HCC and had adequate liver function. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive 60mg of cabozantinib once daily, or placebo, and were stratified based on etiology of the disease, geographic region, and presence of extrahepatic spread and/or macrovascular invasion.

About CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib)

CABOMETYX is a prescription medicine used in the United States to treat people with advanced kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) whose cancer has spread, or grown, after treatment with other cancer medications. Side effects of CABOMETYX includes coughing up blood or blood clots, red or black stools, menstrual bleeding that is heavier than normal, or any unusual or heavy bleeding.

In March 2017, the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to cabozantinib for the treatment of HCC.

About Exelixis, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Exelixis is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology Company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Exelixis' stock was down 1.07%, ending the trading session at $25.85.

Volume traded for the day: 879.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the six-month - up 33.59%; past twelve-month period - up 56.76%; and year-to-date - up 73.37%

After last Friday's close, Exelixis' market cap was at $7.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.43.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

