

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, surged to yet another new record high on Monday, breaking the $9000 barrier.



After shooting up 45 percent over the past two weeks, Bitcoin cracked the $9,400 level on Sunday for the first time.



It traded at an intra-day record high rate of $9,771 at one point Monday before losing over $500.



Coinbase, one of the largest platforms for trading bitcoin and rival ethereum, said about 100,000 accounts were added around the Thanksgiving weekend. Coinbase is the largest bitcoin exchange in the U.S.



The digital currency surged some 870 percent this year, adding to 120 percent gain it made in 2016.



Bitcoin is fast approaching five figures, according to analysts and investors.



Investors continued to rally behind the world's no. 1 digital currency despite warnings of a price bubble in what not everyone agrees, is an asset.



In a recent poll among chief financial officers on CNBC's Global CFO Council, just 14 percent of the executives said bitcoin was 'real and going higher.'



27.9 percent thought bitcoin was 'real but in a bubble' while an equal number of respondents thought the cryptocurrency was a 'fraud.'



Currently, there are 14 cryptocurrencies with a market value of $1 billion or greater. The combined value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation reportedly is more than $300 billion.



