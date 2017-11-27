CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, announced today that it has acquired Holistic Earth Remedies LLC, a therapeutic topical delivery systems company.

Endexx has been collaborating with Holistic Earth Remedies as a manufacturing partner since its launch of Maggie's line of topical delivery phytocannabinoids CBD-infused hemp products, to address and combat inflammation and pain. Current products, including Maggie's Mist© and Maggie's Balm©, are organic and utilize premium CBD extracted from only the finest and purest industrial hemp. They contain known remedies, such as, herbs of peppermint, lavender and clove without the use of petroleum or parabens.

The acquisition will allow Endexx to integrate a full-scale production of its CBD line to expand on its full suite of products to include topical balms, an expanded line of gels, mists and other topical applications. The transaction is complete. Endexx will be able to immediately capture a 20 percent increase in revenues. Holistic Earth Remedies has a fully diversified product line carried in stores across the Southwest and purchased by thousands of customers every year. Products for Pets, Health and Wellness and Topical Skin applications provide additional distribution points and applications for CBD infused products nationwide.

"We are extremely excited to be growing our Company and adding a key production component to one of our best-selling product lines," said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. "Acquiring Holistic Earth Remedies is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improve operating margins as we continue to grow our portfolio of CBD lines and our revenues. We will now be able to reduce the time from the concept of a new product to market commercialization, as well as create efficiencies in our current production and manufacturing."

About Holistic Earth Remedies: Maggie Zombro is the Founder and creator of Holistic Earth Remedies. After spending many years in the corporate world, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother who was known as a healer and started her own Holistic Earth Remedies product line in 2005. Visit at www.holisticearthremedies.com

About Endexx

Endexx and CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats, with controlled dosing, are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through inventory management with "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmaceutical industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade products that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to forthcoming federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for "high risk" retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.phytobites.com, www.m3hub.com, www.holisticearthremedies.com.

