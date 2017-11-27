Company to showcase how modern commerce solutions help drive revenue in the digital era

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced that members of its strategic consulting team have been selected to deliver presentations at the Professional Pricing Society 13th annual European and Global Pricing Workshops and Conference. This year's event will be December 6-8 in Barcelona at the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I Hotel.

The conference attracts participants from across Europe, who network with PPS members and learn firsthand from seasoned practitioners who are selected to train and educate conference attendees. PROS plans to showcase its pricing and selling solutions, including Smart CPQ, Opportunity Detection, Control and Guidance, as well as Monet, its new AI-enabled digital assistant.

"PPS conferences offer us tremendous opportunities to meet with customers, prospects and the industry's top-flight pricing thought leaders, all of whom are looking for the latest best practices and insights," said PROS Vice President of EMEA Marketing Virginie Dupin. "The digital era places the pricing discipline directly into the path of today's rapidly changing buyer expectations. Our team will share how dynamic pricing science and artificial intelligence are enabling companies to deliver frictionless and personalized buying experiences that enable them to drive profitability. It will be a great honor to again join forces with the participants at PPS to convey the value PROS brings to the art and discipline of pricing and selling with our modern commerce solutions for pricing and selling."

PROS Strategic Consultants will deliver presentations at the Barcelona event to highlight best practices designed to drive revenue and profit:

Pricing into Channels: One of the most complex and under-represented areas of pricing is channel pricing. Many organizations struggle with pricing into and across channels in their vertical markets. In his presentation, Ben Blaney will help pricing professionals navigate these thorny pathways with a fundamental framework and a coherent approach. They will map channels, identifying conflict and data supports for channel decision making, and translate real-world problems into perspectives that are applicable in any environment.

Why Modern Commerce is Driving the Need for Dynamic Pricing: Today's buying climate has dramatically changed, as companies evaluate new options for ramping their quoting and pricing capabilities. According to Gartner, by 2018, more than half of large organizations across the globe will compete using advanced analytics and propriety algorithms. In his presentation, Nick Boyer will show organizations how to effectively respond to the new ways of conducting business in the digital era, as they deal with customers who expect immediate and personalized responses and pricing transparency across every channel, much like their B2C purchasing experiences.

