XCMG's Global Excellent Operator Program Kick Starts New Chapter in Professional Career

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, has commenced the fifth class in its Global Excellent Operator training program (the Program), offering 54 trainees the opportunity to improve their professional skills by studying under experienced experts and instructors.

Launched in May 2016, the Program is one of the 14 projects in XCMG's "For Better Life" global public welfare campaign. It aims to train machinery operators from around the world for free at XCMG Technician College, the company's first mechanical driving training base in China.

"The Program is one of XCMG's long-term commitments to global public welfare; we aim to offer a comprehensive course for individuals who are looking to improve their skills in all aspects of machinery operation. We also want to educate them to become responsible citizens who can show love and respect," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

The new class divides the trainees into two groups, one focusing on excavators and the other on rotary drills. Classes will run from 8 to 53 days respectively, with the groups studying mechanical engineering, construction methods under various conditions, and product maintenance. They will also learn about XCMG's culture and participate in team-building competitions and social welfare activities.

"This is the most practical machinery operation training program that I've attended. The professional instructors combine theory with hands-on practice, and XCMG's 'strict, practical and innovative' spirit profoundly influences us," said Zhao Yunfei, a trainee from Anhui Xianyun Machinery Sales Co. Ltd.

54-year-old Zhao Zhili is the eldest trainee of the class. "I had no knowledge about hydraulics but the instructors have explained everything to me with great patience and guided me through every step of the operation. I'm very grateful for the valuable experience they've taught us," he said.

The first four classes in the Program have trained 207 machinery operators and 169 overseas service engineers, while, in addition, XCMG has worked with 54 overseas dealers and local vocational colleges to host product maintenance skill workshops.

