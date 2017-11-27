Tavira Securities Limited have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, November 24th 2017. The trading id for Tavira Securities Limited is TAV.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone number +44 2037532196.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654774