The new order comes from an unspecified customer from China, and includes the shipment of Singulus' new sputtering system.

Singulus Technologies AG has secured an order for the supply of its heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production equipment. The contract for the production line of the type Silex II and the delivery of the new sputtering system Generis PVD was signed in recent days, said the PV supplier from Kahl am Main on Monday. The payment for the equipment is still pending, the company added, but it is expected to be made soon. The customer comes from China, a Singulus spokesperson told pv magazine. The company, however, has not provided details on the order volume and the customer's name.

Singlusus said this is the first order for its ...

